LETTER TO THE EDITOR: People don’t want politics mixed with their sports, movies

I agree with Charles Barkley's comment that “sports has become a woke “circus."
People watch sports to be entertained, not to be lectured about what their political beliefs should or should not be.
This is also true for Hollywood movies. The audience watches movies to be entertained, not to hear an actor’s political views. This applies to all forms of entertainment.
When politics is mixed with anything else, it ruins both, and the general public is tired and weary of this practice.
I might add that CEOs and companies that cater to the Marxist insanity of groups like BLM are cooking their own goose. There will be no place for their capitalist endeavours under Marxism as the state will own their companies, and they will no longer be the CEOs of them.
Weak politicians need to do their elected duties and step up and take Marxism out of everything it has no place in, like all of America's institutions.
Billy Price,
Ashville