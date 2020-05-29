LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God help this nation of sheep

The longer the COVID-19 scenario continues, the more obvious it becomes that America has, without a doubt, become a nation of "blind sheep.”
Sadly, the masses, sea to shining sea, no longer question what we are told by "experts" trotted out on TV and the internet with whatever allegedly catastrophic issue is of the moment.
As our nation again opens back up, it becomes evidently clear that the two primary people who were the "go to" experts in this crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, have been wrong in virtually all their models and predictions.
If you recall (and the record is clear on this), both of these scientists in a national news conference in February advised that we had nothing to be concerned about regarding the COVID-19 virus raging in China, and there was no need to take bizarre mitigation measures that we now have experienced.
They have been so wrong on their predictions of the death toll, first exaggerating with over 2 million estimated deaths, then amending over days downward until eventually to around 60,000 -- which now was too low!
Based on their scare tactics and warnings, many makeshift hospitals were assembled in different areas capable of handling thousands of cases, only to be later dismantled unused because they were not needed!
Trump followed their advice and ordered General Motors and other industries to begin manufacturing respirators, and just weeks later, officials announced we have a surplus of the equipment.
Does this not concern you?
Even in a national health crisis, should we surrender our ability to reason and think for ourselves to the bureaucrats, whether they call themselves congressmen, mayors or health officials?
Dr. Anthony Fauci is 80 years old, He has served as head of Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health since 1984 under multiple presidents. Until January 2020, he was virtually unknown, never having had his moment in the spotlight.
Yet, as a result of his phenomenal success, he has suddenly been catapulted into the role of the most powerful man in the U.S. and one of the top five in the world, due simply to his influence -- right or wrong.
Without the advances of modern technology -- Internet, phones, TVs and instant global communication via satellite -- this could not have happened so quickly and comprehensively.
Recall FDR and how he dealt with the Great Depression? His only tools basically were fireside chats on the radio, newspapers and the resilience and will of the people to think and apply themselves to overcome the adversity on their own.
I feel it is most appropriate to remember one of his most famous lines, "...the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Please, hang in there. This, too, shall pass, and we can already see the light at the end of the tunnel.
James W. Anderson,
Talladega