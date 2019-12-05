Nancy Pelosi says the coup against Trump, which the Democrats have labeled “impeachment hearings,” can proceed. Besides the Democrats’ deep-seated hatred of Trump, what facts are they basing impeachment on?
No high crimes have been proven, not even one minor crime against Trump, other than he holds the president’s office and Hillary does not. Most of the "witnesses" the democrats have dragged forth to "testify" in their kangaroo court against Trump are proven Democrat loyalists.
Most either worked for other Democrat candidates campaigns in 2016 or have been calling for his impeachment before Trump was ever sworn into office. The majority of those so-called witnesses are not impartial; they are at best very, very biased towards Trump with reasons to manufacture conspiracy theories and blatant unproven lies.
"I heard, he said, she said, I believe" are not facts as none have been proven to be true. No, this is not an impeachment hearing, but an out and out coup against a sitting president of the United States. Without facts proving high crimes, it is nothing more and nothing less.
If this coup is allowed to happen by the Democrats, this Constitutional Republic’s system of checks and balances is effectively destroyed. Fair trials for anyone will be a thing of the past; accusations will become the truth in courts of law. America will become a fascist nation with liberty and justice for none, except the few ruling Democrats in power.
It does not matter if Trump is president or a Democrat is, this is the real dangerous bottom line to the Democrats’ whole Schiff Show for those not smart enough to figure this out.
Billy Price
Ashville