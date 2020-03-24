LETTER TO THE EDITOR: COVID-19 response shouldn’t be worse than the virus itself

To avoid mass hysteria, we simply must keep the Covid-19 issue in perspective.
As difficult as it may be, we simply have to calm down and look at the Covid-19 Virus in realistic terms.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, flu illnesses killed 34,200 in the U.S!
In 2019 in the U.S, 69,029 people died from drug overdose, per the CDC.
The CDC also reports that in the U.S. 15,292 died for gunshot wounds.
As of this moment, 2/23/20, 6PM CST, 495 have died from Covid-19.
So why do we react so differently to Covid-19 than a flu outbreak that killed 34,200? I feel the answer lies in that we have grown to accept issues such as annual flu illnesses, drug overdoses, and gun violence as the norm and simply were unprepared for Covid-19.
The news media is having a field day trying to get "one up on their competition" by chatting nonstop on the virus. I watched the evening news of a major network this evening and every story was about the virus, yet there was nothing really new in the past two or three days.
Let's try to keep a cool head and not let our reaction to Covid-19 be worse than the virus itself.
James W. Anderson
Talladega