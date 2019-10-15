The campaigns for the 2020 elections are now officially underway.
Qualifying for the Alabama Republican Party Primary for federal, state and county offices started Oct. 8. The Alabama Democratic Party candidates could first register to qualify on Sept. 27. The candidates must register with their respective parties to begin the long march towards election day.
The party primary date is March 3, 2020, with everyone watching the presidential primary votes. All of those candidates running for delegates will be selected on that date.
Of course, in Alabama everyone will watch the heavily contested Republican primary to challenge Democrat Sen. Doug Jones.
As of now, there are six folks who have announced they are running for that Senate seat so count on a runoff, which will be held on March 31, 2020.
There will also be a number of contested judicial races for seats on the Alabama Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals and Court of Civil Appeals.
Finally, there will be races for local judgeships and county officials.
The qualifying deadline for both parties will be Nov. 8, 2019. Once that deadline passes, we will then know all of the candidates who will be on the ballot next spring.
The general election date for all of the races are over a year away on Nov. 3, 2020, but candidates will be asking for your vote soon enough.
Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.