Let's get moving St. Clair County!

Almost 30 percent of all Alabamians are physically inactive, meaning they don’t do any physical activity or exercise outside of their normal jobs.
This is linked to higher rates of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and increased risk of death. Low-income families are more likely to be inactive and suffer adverse health outcomes.
To combat these issues, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System is proud to announce the launch of Move Alabama, a collaboration between SNAP-Ed and EFNEP (Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program) at Auburn University.
This community physical activity challenge provides the chance to get up and moving with your friends, family, and neighbors while exploring your community.
From March1 through April 30, you will have the chance to complete up to 25 challenges and be entered for the chance to win fun prizes.
A public Facebook group, Move Alabama, is available to all participants who can learn more about healthy eating and active living, as well as connect with others completing the challenge. There are chances to win prizes through this group as well.
Starting March 1, participant logs can be picked up from the St. Clair County Extension office, 1815 Cogswell Ave. Suite 103/BO4 Pell City, AL 35125 (lower level of the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City) or can be downloaded from the Move Alabama Facebook page.
For your convenience, participant logs are also available at local St. Clair County libraries and the Pell City Civic Center.
You will work together with your family, friends, and/or community to check off as many challenges as you can.
Take a photo of your completed challenge flyer and email the photo to movealabama@auburn.edu by May 3, 2023.
Those who have completed at least 20 of the 25 challenges are entered into a drawing for a variety of prizes.
It's time to Move Alabama!
For more information about this new program, please contact Cindy Harper, SNAP-Ed Educator, at 205-338-9416 or email cgh0048@aces.edu.