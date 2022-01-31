Leeds woman dies in single-vehicle wreck

LEEDS — A single-vehicle crash at approximately 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, has claimed the life of a Leeds woman. Peggy C. Howard, 67, was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Fusion she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Howard was transported to UAB Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 265 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Birmingham, in Jefferson County.
ALEA said that nothing further is available as Troopers with its Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.