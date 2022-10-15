Leeds survives trip to Moody thanks to dominant defensive duo

MOODY — The unstoppable force met the immovable object Friday night. At least, that was supposed to be the case when Moody and the state’s No. 7 scoring offense hosted Leeds and the state’s No. 13 scoring defense.
Instead, it was Leeds defensive ends Kavion Henderson and Chris Burge who looked pretty unstoppable. They combined to record at least four sacks, three additional tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries to lead the No. 2 Green Wave to a 14-13 win at No. 3 Moody in what was all but officially a defacto area championship game.
“That is the difference in the game,” Leeds coach Jerry Hood said. “Their ability to tackle him (Moody quarterback Cole McCarty) and contain him and the pressure we got on him. I don’t think the kid has been sacked more than twice all year.”
Despite being harassed all night, McCarty found receiver Davion Dozier 18 yards downfield in the end zone for what could have been an equalizing touchdown with 2:05 left to play.
The Blue Devils (8-1) intended to kick the extra point and tie things up, but a miscommunication resulted in a failed two-point conversion.
Moody’s defense got the stop to get the offense the ball back at their own 31-yard line with 21 seconds left. Driving the field in that length of time was going to be a tough task. One that became all but impossible when Henderson pressured McCarty into an incompletion on second down with roughly 11 seconds left in the game.
Henderson, a four-star 2024 prospect, didn’t just end the game on a high note. He didn’t waste a moment, recording a 4-yard solo sack the first time McCarty dropped back.
On the next play, McCarty scrambled only to be tackled for a loss by Burge.
“He helps me a lot, because usually, all the double teams are on me,” Henderson said. “I got another great guy with me on the other side, so it’s hard to block two of us at the same time.”
The two split most of their stats pretty evenly. Henderson finished the evening with at least four sacks and three quarterback hurries. He also recorded an unofficial fifth sack when he pressured McCarty into diving on loose football on fourth down in the first half.
Burge recorded at least three tackles for loss, all against McCarty when he took off as a runner. He also recorded at least one quarterback hurry, likely more, in addition to a pair of tackles just past the line of scrimmage.
“They are special,” Moody coach Jake Ganus said. “They do a great job. They demand double teams, they don’t get upfield, so they are squeezing the pocket. Not just out of control where Cole can scramble and do his thing. So really sound, and then when you run gap schemes, they do a great job of taking two pullers, so you’re not able to get that extra puller up.”
What to know
—Despite Leeds’ best efforts to contain him, McCarty still finished with 42 yards rushing. Most of which came in the second half when he picked up 33 yards on seven attempts. McCarty also completed 14 of 28 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
—Dozier, an Arkansas commitment, finished with a game-high six receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
—Leeds running back Jeremiah Hunter secured the early lead when he ripped off an 18-yard run with 5:24 left in the first half.
—Leeds quarterback Conner Nelson added to the lead when he scored on a one-yard run with 18 seconds left in the first half. Henderson and Burge were in as blockers during that run and the two attempts before it, including the time Nelson picked up six yards on a fourth-and-1. Henderson actually got the ball himself on a 2-point conversion that broke the plane by inches before Moody knocked the ball loose.
—Leeds defensive back CJ Douglass finished the game with one touchdown-saving tackle and at least three pass breakups.
—Moody linebacker Gavyn Baker finished with at least one pass breakup and recovered a fumble.
Who said
—Burge on his success Friday: “Coach (Curtis) Coleman, he is one of the better defensive line coaches in the state. He just told us what to do, and we had listened.”
—Hood on Douglass: “Somebody is crazy as crap for not signing him already to a bigger school. … He is an unbelievable leader. This is a fine young man, and his play tonight was spectacular."
Next up
—Leeds hosts Lincoln on Friday night. Moody (8-1) will be off next week before finishing the regular season at Southside on Oct. 21.