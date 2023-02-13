Leeds senior Sophie Sisk excited to continue softball career in college

Leeds senior Sophie Sisk answered some questions after announcing her intentions in December to play softball for Georgia Gwinnett College beginning next season. Answers may have been edited slightly for clarity.
Current positions for Leeds: outfielder, pitcher
2022 stats: .443 batting avg, .572 on-base percentage with 39 hits and 30 stolen bases
Q. Why did you pick Georgia Gwinnett?
A. I was originally introduced to the idea of going to Georgia Gwinnett to play softball by my head softball coach at Leeds, coach Erin Wright. As I kept emailing coach Kat (head coach at GGC) and researching the college and athletic atmosphere I truly fell in love with Georgia Gwinnett College as a whole. I told my parents that if I was offered by GGC, that’s where I wanted to commit.
Q. What goals do you have for your senior season?
A. I would love to get to go to regionals again this year! We always have such a fun time on that trip.
Q. How have you gotten better since the start of your junior season?
A. Well, when I was 12, I quit softball in order to pursue gymnastics, and I got back into softball when I was 16. I basically had to improve everything such as my knowledge of the game and my mechanics.
Q. What is your favorite memory from your high school softball career?
A. My favorite memory from my high school career so far would have to be regionals last year. The whole team stayed together in a house, and we were really able to have fun and bond as a team.