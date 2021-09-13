Leeds remains undefeated, Moody suffers first season loss

LEEDS — Leeds and Moody football teams faced off Friday night in the “Battle of the Bridge” to determine who would remain undefeated. Leeds came out on top 33-19, improving to 4-0.
The first half was a tale of two quarters as both teams entered intermission with exactly two touchdowns and one extra point a piece to end the quarter 13-13.
However, the second quarter was the difference-maker. The Greenwave pulled away as its offense put up two more touchdowns. Meanwhile, Leeds' defense kept Moody out of their end zone, ending the half 26-13.
Going into the second half, both teams were limited to a touchdown apiece in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils’ defense forced two field-goal tries from the Greenwave, both which were unsuccessful, while the Greenwave intercepted the ball multiple times throughout the game.
Leeds’ Jeremiah Hunter sealed the win for the Greenwave with a 56-yard touchdown to end the game.
Moody wide receiver Davion Dozier led the Blue Devils as he put up all three of his team's touchdowns on catches from quarterback A.J. Wallace.
Dozier’s first touchdown came from a 35-yard pass less than two minutes into the matchup along with a 5-yard touchdown to end the first quarter. The wide receiver ended the night with a 4-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes left in the game.
Meanwhile, Leeds running back Rametrius Yelverton led his team offensively with three of the team’s five touchdowns.
Yelverton kicked off the game with a 2-yard run in the first quarter followed by 19- and 8-yard runs in the second.
Moody (3-1) will look for redemption next week against Center Point at their home field while Leeds will host Hayden for its homecoming game.