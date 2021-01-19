You have permission to edit this article.
Leeds police officer involved in two-vehicle crash

LEEDS -- According to a press release sent out by the the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash involving a Leeds Police Department vehicle at approximately 11:04 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

The driver of a private vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a LPD patrol vehicle. The crash occurred at the intersection of Parkway Drive at Eloise Street, in Leeds.

The officer was transported to St. Vincent’s East with a possible broken leg. The other driver also was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

No other information is available at this time as troopers continue to investigate.

