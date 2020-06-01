Leeds mayor imposes curfew from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

LEEDS -- Leeds Mayor David Miller said Monday his city is under a curfew after protests in other municipalities across the county have turned violent.
Protests have surfaced across the country after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police last week. One officer has been charged with Floyd’s murder.
Miller said the curfew set for Monday night until Tuesday morning is from 6 p.m.-6 a.m., even though Leeds has not seen any protests in its city.
“We support peaceful protest, but unfortunately, legitimate protests start out peaceful and become violent,” Miller said.
Miller said he has asked the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to assist through a mutual aid agreement the city has with that law enforcement agency.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said there have been social media posts, putting Leeds officials on alert of possible protest activities Monday.
“We don’t have any direct or implied threats,” Murray said.
Miller said the city curfew was initiated from an executive order from him.
“We may not have any protests,” he said.
Miller said the curfew provides another tool for authorities.
Murray said the Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols in the business districts of Leeds.
No other cities in St. Clair County have imposed curfews.