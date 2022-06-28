Leeds Main Street hosts media kick off day

Leeds hosted its Main Street media kick-off day on June 21, beginning at 5 p.m., to celebrate its involvement with the Main Street Alabama program. Following the program, the community gathered in the downtown area to continue the celebration with live music, food trucks, bounce houses and more.
Amber Vines, executive director of Leeds Main Street, said the event was a huge success.
“I would say maybe a couple hundred people came,” Vines said. “It was just a wonderful display of community involvement and community support, anywhere from those that believed in us and helped with the application process and pledged monetary resources and skills from the beginning all the way through to volunteers helping us at the actual event and those just coming in support. It was just a beautiful display of community love and support on that day.”
Before the community came together towards the end of the event, the Leeds Main Street staff received their first round of intensive training, which focused on Main Street’s famous four-point approach.
The four-point approach was created by the Main Street organization for the separate, integrative components of the organization’s mission. The four committees that make up the four-point approach are organization, design, promotion and economic vitality.
While expanding their knowledge on the four-point approach, the team also examined things like budgets, economic statistics and organizational stages.
Vines said there is more training to come for those involved with Leeds Main Street.
“What comes next is training, the selection process of the board of directors and the committees,” Vines said.
Vines said the organization is currently collecting pledges and looking for additional supporters and volunteers for the process leading up to the start of the projects.
“What I’m doing right now is trying to build my relationships with the businesses downtown and with city government and with all the constituents that work together to get this done,” Vines said.
Vines said projects will start taking shape sooner rather than later.
“As far as projects, as soon as we can get our pledges collected and really get down into the details with Main Street Alabama…we’re looking to start projects pretty quickly,” Vines said.
Vines feels confident that Leeds residents will start to see projects beginning before the end of the year.
“We’ve already got a couple of ideas,” Vines said. “Yeah, by the end of the year you’ll already see projects just popping up from Leeds Main Street.”