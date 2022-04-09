Leeds Grand Riverfest 2022 set for April 23

LEEDS — The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds announced the Grand River Fest Spring event will be held on Saturday, April 23 with a rain date of April 30, 2022. This one-day festival marketplace will host arts, crafts, food, balloon art, face painting, bounce houses, fashion, DJ and more. Admission is free.
This Spring event is expected to host more than 50 pop-up vendors. Grand RiverFest is one of the largest area festivals and this year’s event is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the front parking lot.
There will be plenty of food and fun with a crawfish boil and live entertainment at The Backyard. Listen to live music, enjoy original brews from Neighbors Brew & Pies and get access to all you can eat crawfish from Red Mountain Crawfish. There will be a spicy crawfish eating contest, mini golf and other fun activities for the kids to enjoy throughout the day.
For more information about this event or The Outlet Shops of Grand River, please visit www.shopsofgrandriver.com.