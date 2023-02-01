 Skip to main content
Leeds Football: Two players celebrate decisions on National Signing Day, Douglas signs with Samford

Simmons and CJ Douglas

Christian Simmons (left) and CJ Douglas (right) signed with Clarke University and Samford, respectively.

On Wednesday, Leeds football celebrated two players who decided to continue their careers at the next level.

Christian Simmons is going to Clarke University, a D-III institution in Iowa. His teammate, CJ Douglas, won’t have to travel near as far after signing with local FCS program Samford.

“CJ Douglas means the world to Leeds football,” Leeds coach Jerry Hood said. “An outstanding athlete who excelled on both sides of the ball. Perhaps his biggest impact was as a leader as he was the chairman of our leadership council.”

Douglas was also chosen as one of 37 seniors from the state's northern half to compete in the AHSAA North-South All-Star game back in December.

Hood also praised Simmons for a successful career and said the senior demonstrated “super high character.”

“We are all super proud of both of these young men for setting a great commitment to academic and athletic excellence,” Hood said.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep