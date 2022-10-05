Leeds earns program's first win in overtime

MOODY — Leeds running back Katelyn Sims carried the ball for a 58-yard gain on the Greenwave’s first play against Anniston.
So it was only fitting that a direct snap to her allowed Leeds to secure the game-winning one-point conversion in Leeds' 7-6 victory over Anniston on Tuesday night.
“She is a competitor,” Leeds coach Toren Pollard said. “She just wants to win, and it definitely shows when she is on the field.”
Despite her initial success, Sims only carried the ball three times for 83 yards in regulation.
“She is really one of our most explosive players on the team,” Pollard said. “So we try our best to keep the ball out of her hands and then surprise them with it or give it to her and then start running that misdirections off it to where they are really biting on her.”
Tuesday night’s victory was the program’s first, and it showed the team’s resiliency since Leeds suffered its biggest defeat, a 41-0 loss to Moody earlier that evening.
“Getting that win this year, it gives us something to build on,” Pollard said. “It is easier to know what works and what doesn’t work because we were able to apply it during the game, so I think that is the biggest thing about being able to get that win.”
What to know
— Anniston quarterback Arianna Storey scored first on a two-yard run with 13:45 left in the first half. Leeds responded when Lilie Harriga connected with Rhyan Carson for a 10-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes left in the first half.
— Sims didn’t carry the ball against Moody, but she did catch four passes for a team-high 29 yards.
— Leeds freshman Ahnaya Pinkney recorded three sacks against Anniston, including one on Anniston’s attempt to score the game-tying one-point conversion in overtime.
Who said
— Pollard on Pinkney: “She is a freshman. … she is great, she is pure raw talent, raw athleticism. She is fast, she quick. You put her out there and tell her to get to the ball, she is going to get to the ball.”
— Pollard on Harriga bouncing back from a four-interception performance against Moody: “That is why she is our leader. She keeps a cool head. The turnovers that is a bullet that we have to bite. It is our first season, it is our first year ever playing football, and I’m asking her to read a defense so I understand that sometimes it is going to be the wrong read, but mainly it is just keeping her confident, and if she throws an interception I feel confident enough in her to say hey we are coming back out and going to the same thing again.”
Next up
— Leeds (1-3) will travel to Anniston on Tuesday night.