Leeds cruises to 41-0 victory over St. Clair County

LEEDS -- Leeds was in control most of the way Friday en route to a 41-0 victory over St. Clair County.
The Greenwave’s Rametrius Yelverton started the fireworks with a 39-yard pass to receiver Brody Goodman that put Leeds at the 1-yard line. Yelverton finished off the possession with a 1-yard TD.
The Greenwave struck next on a 55-yard punt return as defensive back Christian Douglas made his way down the field and into the end zone.
The first quarter came to an end with another Greenwave touchdown, on a 33-yard pass from Quarterback Jared Latta to receiver Joshua Ruff that pushed the score to 20-0.
The Greenwave put up two more touchdowns in the second quarter. The first came on a 2-yard run by Jeremiah Hunter and was followed by an 11-yard TD by Yelverton for a 34-0 advantage.
The Greenwave scored their last touchdown on a 27-yard run by Yelverton in the third quarter.
The Greenwave will travel to Dora to take on Corner, while the Saints will return home to face Center Point. Both games will kick off Friday at 7 p.m.