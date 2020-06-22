Leeds Creek Bank Festival canceled; car show still a go

LEEDS -- The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 26th annual Creek Bank Festival has been canceled, while the fifth annual Cruising the Creek Bank Car Show will be held this August.
The car show is set for Saturday, Aug. 29, at Leeds Memorial Park at 1159 Montevallo Road.
“The festival cancellation decision was not made lightly as COVID-19 social distancing continues and playgrounds remain closed,” the Chamber said in a press release
A full day is planned with the annual charity car show, which benefits Leeds Outreach and Backpack Buddies. For the fifth year, car enthusiasts will gather to view hundreds of antique and special cars, trucks and bikes.
The excitement will kick off around 8 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m. Organizers are expecting a record crowd. The Chamber said last year’s event brought out more than 300 cars
Cost to register a vehicle is $10, and there is no admission to attend.
Custom made trophies will be given for the Top 30, with some specialty awards, and the show is open to all vehicles, motorcycles and four-wheel drives. There will be plenty of door prizes, auto-related vendors and 50/50 tickets.
Leeds Outreach helps Leeds residents in need with utility bills, prescriptions and food needs. Backpack Buddies serves to fight childhood hunger in St. Clair County and Leeds.
If you would like to be a vendor, register your vehicle or get more information about the car show, please contact Chris or Christy McCombs at 205-365-7412 or 205-283-0952.