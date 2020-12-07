Leeds Christmas parade set for Friday night

LEEDS -- Bring your entire family to historic downtown Leeds for the annual Christmas parade Friday, Dec. 11.
Experience the magic of Christmas and holiday festivities with the Leeds community as we celebrate Christmas on the Parkway at 7 p.m. Grand marshal will be Jeh Jeh Pruitt, and special guests participating will be Miss Alabama 2019-2020 Tiara Pennington & Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2020 Marcelle LeBlanc.
Social distancing will apply, and remember to wear your mask. There is no charge to ride in the parade, but registration is required. For more information and to download a parade application, please visit www.LeedsAreaChamber.com.