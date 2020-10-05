Leeds Chamber of Commerce recognizes AMAC Design Builders for its more than 40 years of service

LEEDS -- The Leeds Chamber of Commerce recently highlighted local business AMAC Design Builders.
“AMAC Design Builders is a family-owned business with a superior level of professionalism and craftsmanship,” the Chamber said in a news release. “They offer a wide range of services with an exceptional knowledge in land acquisition and development, homebuilding, light commercial and remodeling.”
Allen McWilliams founded AMAC Design Builders in 1976 with a commitment to quality hands-on craftsmanship in mind. Allen is still hands-on along with his wife, Jamie, and their son, Alex.
The Chamber said AMAC’s team can handle projects of any size and scope, and Allen built many communities in the 1970s in the Birmingham metro area.
Allen became widely recognized across the Southeast, where AMAC built many projects in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana, including fast food restaurants, retail and various commercial buildings, the release says.
Beginning in the early 1980s, AMAC played a significant role in the development of Sandestin Beach Resort in Florida and multiple other resort communities from Panama City, Florida, to Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, including many other significant residential communities and commercial projects.
Since the 1990s, AMAC has been a significant builder in the Birmingham metro area in mostly residential custom homes, remodeling and light commercial.
“A satisfied client and a beautiful product is our ultimate goal, as we set our standards higher, choosing to exceed expectations through value, integrity and reliability,” said a representative of AMAC.
“These core values enrich our future at AMAC Design Builders and define our responsibilities to our clients, partners and ourselves. We are thankful for the great team that we employ. Our quality people are passionate about what they do, and it reflects in the work they deliver.”