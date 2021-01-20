Leeds Chamber of Commerce names 2020 Business of the Year

The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the 2020 Business of the Year award, Mum & Me Mercantile, LLC.
The award was presented to Neva Reardon, owner, by the Chamber’s outgoing president, Dona Bonnett, through a personal visit in lieu of the annual awards luncheon.
This retail shop, located in downtown on the Parkway, has been a staple in the Leeds business community for several years. Reardon chose this location because of its historic charm.
The store includes thousands of items such as women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, bags, purses, handmade specialty items, bath and body, kitchen accessories, glass, pottery, home décor, candles and more.
Reardon opened a second retail store last year just a couple of doors down, Mum’s Unique Consignment Shop, offering new and consigned name brand clothing for all ages, accessories, furniture, home décor and more.
The Chamber said Mum’s mission is to find local and southern artists who are talented, fun and make a difference in the world. Many of Reardon’s vendors and artists have wonderful stories and support a variety of causes.
The Chamber also emphasized that Reardon is a very giving person and has helped many people quietly from day-to-day without anyone else knowing about it. This includes giving money and gift cards to those in need.
“No matter the struggles of a new business launch and getting it off the ground along with COVID-19 struggles that Neva and her retail endeavors have experienced over the last year, she still finds it within her heart to give,” a representative of the Chamber said.
“When you shop at Mum & Me Mercantile and Mum’s Unique Consignment Shop, you are supporting a local business owner that genuinely cares about the Leeds community, gives back, pays it forward and loves us enough to open not only one business here, but two!”
Those who would like to learn more about Reardon and her downtown shops can visit the shop’s website at www.mumandmemercantile.com.