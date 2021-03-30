Leeds Chamber of Commerce gears up for 26th annual Creek Bank Festival

LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is planning its 26th annual Creek Bank Festival for May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Leeds Memorial Park on Highway 119. This is a free event with free parking.
Award-winning singer/songwriter Michael Jacobs and Birmingham-based singer/songwriter Erica Ryleigh are among some of the stage performers. Jacobs creates a compelling blend of roots rock and folk, and his songs reflect a deep passion to do good.
Ryleigh is best known for her country sound with a hint of “indy” twang, with musical and lyrical influences like Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves.
Many activities for children will be available such as hula hoop contests, balloon artists, face painting and more. Arts, crafts, food trucks and other vendors from all over the southeast will abound. A new addition this year will be a Bake My Day bake-off contest for those who love to show off their favorite desserts.
For dog lovers, the Creek Bark dog pageant will be back this year to highlight dogs of all shapes and sizes. Dogs must be up to date on vaccines to participate.
Festival booth space is available for food, crafts and other types of vendors. Electricity is available on a first come-first serve basis and only one vendor is accepted in certain business categories so immediate registration is highly recommended to secure your vendor space. Creek Bank Festival t-shirts will be available to purchase in a variety of sizes.
In conjunction with the Creek Bank Festival, the fifth annual Cruising the Creek car show is scheduled for the same day from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This charity event is sponsored by C & C Motor Company to raise money for Leeds Outreach and Backpack Buddies. Vehicle registrations are currently being accepted and the car show is open to all vehicles, motorcycles and four-wheel drive. More than 300 cars, trucks and specialty vehicles participated in the last show.
Celebrating its 26th year, the Creek Bank Festival will provide plenty of fun, food and entertainment for you, your family and friends to enjoy so plan to spend all day so you won’t miss a single exciting moment and help get the word out!
For more information about all of the Creek Bank Festival festivities, events, entertainment and vendor space, visit www.CreekBankFestival.com or email sandra@leedsareachamber.com.