Leeds boys overcome free throw woes to survive trip to Moody

MOODY — Leeds’ inability to knock down free throws has haunted the team during the last few weeks, but that wasn’t the case on Friday night.
Instead, Leeds flipped the script, hitting eight of 12 free throws in the final 5.5 minutes to secure a 53-47 win at Moody.
“Late in the fourth quarter, I think we handled the pressure well,” Leeds coach Jeremiah Millington said. “And the big thing was we came up and knocked some free throws down, and that has really been an Achilles heel for us early in the season.”
Leeds led by as much as 9 points with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter, but Moody battled back, cutting the deficit to as little as two points twice in the final quarter.
“A good rivalry game,” Moody coach Chad Bates said. “I thought we started really slow, battled back, we just couldn’t hit a free throw, and that cost us.”
It looked like Moody’s chances of rallying were over when Leeds’ junior Ronald Miller attempted a 3-pointer that would have extended the lead to eight with 1:50 to play. However, the ball circled the inside of the hoop twice, then inexplicably shot back out, giving the Blue Devils new life.
Moody senior Carson Dillashaw grabbed an offensive rebound with just over a minute left to play. He then battled past two Leeds defenders and kicked the ball out to Moody sophomore Aden Johnson who immediately knocked down the 3-pointer to cut the deficit back down to three.
Then Leeds’ Tabari Davis, who scored a game-high 14 points, knocked down three free throws to secure the win.
“He’s learning how to become the guy,” Millington said. “We ask him to do a lot. We ask him to handle the pressure, sometimes by himself.”
What to know
— Miller finished the game with 13 points, while Leeds junior Chris Burge finished with 10, despite fouling out with 5:39 to play.
— Without Burge’s size on the court during the final minutes, Moody dominated the glass thanks largely to Dillashaw, who grabbed four rebounds by himself. Dillashaw also finished with a game-high 24 points.
— Johnson finished with 13 points for Moody.
— Moody was without seniors Davion Dozier and Mason Myers, who were out for Alabama All-Stars football practice and an official visit to Arkansas State, respectively. Bates said he was especially proud of junior Blaine Burke’s performance in an expanded role on Friday night.
Who said
— Millington on the win’s importance: “Just confidence, that is a really good team. Very solid, very athletic, so if we can get some confidence from that, hopefully we can grow moving forward.”
— Millington on Burge: “He’s important because when he’s on the court, it seems to settle everybody down. He’s only a junior, but we kind of look at him as a senior, senior leader. … He is probably our smartest defensive player as far as rotation and knowing when to help.”
— Bates on the final minutes: “Chris is a really good player for them. So when he was out, I thought we had the advantage inside, and we did a pretty good job we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
— Bates on Dillashaw: “He hits a high percentage of his shots, so anytime we can feed it to him, that is what we are trying to do.”
Next up
— Leeds travels to Briarwood Christian on Monday at 7:45 p.m.
— Moody travels to St. Clair County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.