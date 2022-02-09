Leeds Arts Council receives $10k grant

Leeds Arts Council recently announced that it has received a $10,000 grant.
Alabama State Representative Dickie Drake presented Leeds Arts Council with the check Feb. 1. The money is coming through the Jefferson County Community Service Fund and will be used for roof repair.
Drake previously presented a $10,000 check to the council in 2019 through this community service fund for the purchase of a new HVAC system to replace its worn-out system.
According to the Leeds Chamber of Commerce, the Leeds Arts Council is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of the visual and performing arts in the local and surrounding communities. Organized in 1985 as part of the Jefferson County Community Schools and then, became a separate entity in 1993 gaining its 501(c)3 status.
Leeds Arts Council presents live plays, live music and concerts, acting classes, arts and theater summer camps and more all throughout each year.
Leeds Arts Council is located at 8140 Parkway Drive. For more information, visit its website at www.leedsartscouncil.org or Facebook page.