Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce’s downtown trick-or-treat event set for Friday

LEEDS -- The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual downtown trick-or-treat event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Many local businesses plan to participate by providing candy to the children between these hours to provide a safe environment.
According to the Chamber, the 2020 downtown trick-or-treating event will be just a little different due to COVID-19 guidelines. The area designated for this event is directly on the Parkway from Sonic through downtown Leeds to the last red light at the corner of the gazebo and Leeds Theatre and Arts Center.
Masks are required, and one-way trick-or-treating is planned. Everyone is encouraged
to travel in the same direction from the Chamber of Commerce office toward downtown and
then back up the opposite side of the street, all while maintaining proper social distancing.
Businesses will be asked to put the candy in children’s bags rather than allowing the children to get their own candy. For more information about the current COVID-19 recommendations, please visit www.cdc.gov.
Companies directly on the Parkway between these landmarks will set up in
in front of their business. Those who are not directly on the Parkway will be designated an area to set up.
Those who want to participate do not have to be a Chamber member or located in the downtown area, but registration is required through the Chamber to coordinate.
“This has proven to be a fun time for all of the children who participate, and this year is no
different, so please mark your calendars to be part of this exciting event,” Chamber officials said.