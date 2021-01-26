Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce presents annual awards (with photos)

The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards this month by personal visits in lieu of the annual banquet due to continued COVID-19 guidelines.
Dona Bonnett, owner of adr Business & Marketing Strategies and outgoing chamber president, presented each award as she and chamber executive director Sandra McGuire visited each person and business.
Receiving the Business of the Year Award was Mum & Me Mercantile. This retail shop, located downtown on the Parkway, has been a staple in the Leeds business community for several years. Owner, Neva Reardon, chose this location because of its historic charm.
Mum’s mission is to find local and southern artists who are talented, fun and make a difference in the world. Many of Neva’s vendors and artists have wonderful stories and support a variety of causes.
The Non-Profit of the Year award was presented to Revocation Radio. This award was accepted by Anthony Baumann. The Non-Profit of the Year Award is presented to a non-profit business that serves the Leeds area community in a caring manner through their time, talents and services to the citizens of Leeds.
Revocation Radio is owned by TBTA Ministries. Founded in 2007 and awarded non-profit status in 2010, TBTA Ministries now owns 88.1 FM WKRE, 88.5 FM WKUA and 89.7 FM WJHO. Revocation Radio is the only station on terrestrial frequencies that broadcasts their specific mix of Christian Rock and Hip-Hop.
Jon Walden is Revocation Radio’s general manager and on-air host while Baumann is their business manager/sales representative who currently serves as a chamber ambassador.
The radio station is a big part of proclaiming the message out about what’s going on in Leeds.
The 2020 Civic Award was presented to Melanie Carden. This award is reserved for a city, police or fire employee who goes over and above in their performance and contribution to the Chamber and the city. Melanie currently serves as the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library Director.
Melanie and her team provided many outdoor activities throughout the last year in conjunction with all of the downtown events hosted by the City of Leeds and chamber of commerce to increase our downtown foot traffic.
Melanie also serves as a board member on Leeds Redevelopment Board.
The 2020 President’s Award was presented to Fred Britt. The President’s Award is an award that is not given every year, but only at the President’s discretion. Fred is the president of Power Composites, LLC. He has been a recognized expert on fiberglass pipe supports for over 20 years and worked on many projects with power, chemical and paper mill industries.
Along with cutting fabrics, they design their own line of décor panels for individuals and commercial applications. These are used as wall decorations, room dividers, vent covers and much more.
Last year with COVID-19, they switched gears to provide sneeze guards nationwide to businesses such as doctors, dentists, voting stations, city halls and anywhere else they are needed.
The 2020 Ambassador of the Year Award was presented to Bit Thomaston. Bit was previously employed with Lakeside Hospice and currently provides care for elderly family members. Bit worked most Chamber and community events over the last two years with tremendous leadership and her dedication was instrumental to the continued success of this program.
The Ambassador of the Year Award is presented each year to a chamber ambassador who participates in the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Ambassador Program and exemplifies volunteerism, attends chamber functions, volunteers for chamber activities, is very active among the ambassadors and willing to help with any activities that may come along.