Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 fall carnival

LEEDS -- The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce announced the city’s 2020 fall carnival is scheduled for Nov. 11-15 in historic downtown across from the Lehigh Cement Plant and Windstream Telecommunications.
The event, provided by Sonshine Amusements, will include carnival rides, games and fair food.
Being mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonshine Amusements feels its outdoor amusement event can be safely enjoyed by our community as the company has taken the following necessary safety precautions and worked weekly to host outdoor events since the end of June with:
Routine cleaning on all high-touch areas of each ride between ride cycles, such as queue lines, handrails and seating areas;
Limited seating enforced on each ride to help ensure social distancing;
Queue lines will be provided and equipped with proper signage to help enforce the 6-foot social distancing rule;
Hand sanitation stations will be provided at the entrance of each ride;
All employees are required to wear face coverings at all times, as well as undergo daily screenings and temperature checks; and
Proper social distancing marks on the ground for each ride to ensure 6 feet between individuals.
According to the Chamber, the carnival crew looks forward to “bringing smiles and fun” to the community and having a great carnival week.
For more information, contact Sandra McGuire at 205-699-5001 or Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com.