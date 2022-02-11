Leeds announces 2022 Tree Seedling Giveaway with Alabama Forestry Commission

The city of Leeds Tree Commission, in partnership with Jefferson County Conservation District and the Alabama Forestry Commission, announced that it will be giving away tree seedlings at the Shops of Grand River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Each year, the Alabama Forestry Commission, in partnership with local conservation districts, plans a tree give-away event across the state for citizens to have access to seedlings. The tree distribution is in celebration of Arbor Week that will be observed February 20-26 in an effort to encourage tree planting.
“We chose Leeds for the Jefferson County give-away this year since Leeds is a ‘Tree City.’ This is one of the programs we promote in Alabama,” Katie Wiswall said, a certified arborist and one of the two urban foresters in the state with the commission.
The trees that are given will be small, bare-root seedlings approximately 18-24 inches long. The specific tree inventory has not been finalized, but there will be seedlings such as redbud, dogwood and white oak.
The trees will be easy to plant and each recipient will receive an educational handout containing information about the tree including tree characteristics such as what it will look like, where to plant and how to take care of it.
The give-away is aimed at residents of Jefferson County, however, anyone that happens to be shopping at the mall during that time can pick up a tree. This event is scheduled from noon until 2:30 p.m. or until all seedlings have been distributed on a first-come, first serve basis.
Plans are to set up near the fountain at The Shops, weather permitting, with a rain location under the atrium near the food court.
This event is made possible by the Jefferson County Conservation District, the Alabama Forestry Commission, the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Outlet Shops of Grand River and the Tree Commission for the city of Leeds.
Leeds Tree Commission has been in existence since 1984 and is committed to planting and preserving trees, management of trees on public property, overseeing mass cuttings of trees within the city limits of Leeds and working with Alabama Forestry Commission.