Leeds among four cities chosen to join Main Street Alabama

Leeds was selected to join Main Street Alabama, a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing Alabama cities’ mainstreets, for the 2022 year.
According to the Main Street Alabama website, the organization “is focused on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities.”
Each year, the nonprofit selects four cities within the state to join the organization, only after following a lengthy interview process.
“It was a very lengthy application process,” said Kristie Biddle, Leeds Main Street board president. “We had a whole team of people, and it began with a new city application workshop and we had a group of people that went to that, and then next we sent in a letter of intent and once that was sent in we received our application from Main Street, which took multiple people and a lot of time.”
According to Biddle, following their submission of the application back to Main Street, there was an in-person presentation given by the city in May.
“Our only instructions was to present the heart of Leeds and be creative doing that, and so that’s exactly what we did,” Biddle said. “We went and we presented Leeds the best we could and we had a big turn out not only of citizens, business owners, merchants, and community leaders who were part of the presentation but also many people came just to watch and just to help answer questions about Leeds.”
Biddle said a few days following the in-person presentation, the city received a phone call confirming the city was chosen to join the organization.
According to Biddle, there was a lot of competition this year.
“We are just so incredibly honored to be chosen to be among the four chosen this year,” Biddle said.
Biddle said the process began in January with the workshop and lasted until last month.
The next process, according to Biddle, is a big media kickoff day happening June 21 at 5 p.m., which will also include a training session for the board of directors.
“We’ve hired an executive director who will be solely focused on our downtown area, on our downtown district and her name is Amber Vine,” Biddle said.
Biddle said there will be four separate committees that will be focused on a four point system that Main Street Alabama created. The four committees are organization, design, promotion, and economic vitality.
“It really is just a streamline process,” Biddle said. “As far as projects go and bringing businesses in, it’s a marathon and not a sprint so the first piece is just to get organized and then the second piece is just to start projects little by little using volunteers within our city, using funds that people have pledged. Just working together as a community to make our downtown reach its fullest potential.”
According to Biddle, the community couldn’t be more excited for what this partnership means for Leeds.
“This is huge for our community,” Biddle said. “There is a community spirit in Leeds right now that is like, I mean people who have been here for years will tell you that they’ve never seen anything like it. We’re just all very connected and very excited.”
Biddle said from the very beginning of the process the city presented itself as the modern day Mayberry.
“People are obviously excited about economic growth and more money in the city and for the schools, all of that’s very exciting,” Biddle said. “But also just the fact that this was a grassroots initiative, everyone came together and then we just put our heart and souls into all of it and, to be chosen, right now we’re just constantly celebrating.”
According to Biddle, the reason behind going through this lengthy process was the generations to come.
“Tiffany Ward and I really started this initiative, and we both have young children and so that was our 'why' from the beginning,” Biddle said. “We wanted our children to enjoy a downtown that’s amazing and so we knew that this was a way to make that happen.”