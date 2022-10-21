Leeds airs it out, cruises to victory over Lincoln

LEEDS — It’s no secret No. 2-ranked Leeds would prefer to keep the ball on the ground, but the Greenwave delivered a message Friday night with its passing game.
Quarterback Jarod Latta completed 13 of 18 passes for 167 yards in a 31-10 victory over Lincoln.
“We play all of the games as they lay out for us to play,” Leeds coach Jerry Hood said. “We do like our run game and a lot of people are stacking the box on us, making it difficult. So we did need to let everybody know we can complete a 5-yard pass.”
Leeds’ passing game ran through co-starting quarterback Conner Nelson, who caught a game-high eight receptions for a career-high 106 yards.
“Our coaches were calling good plays," Nelson said. "Our wide receivers were blocking very well, our O-line was blocking very well and they just opened up the gaps outside."
Nelson also carried the ball three times for 6 yards, two of which came on a quarterback keeper resulting in the game’s opening touchdown.
Leeds kicker Jackson Arthur kicked a 33-yard field goal at the end of Leeds’ second drive to make it 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. That score quickly ballooned to 24-0 after Leeds running backs Jeremiah Hunter and Miles Jones found the end zone from 5 and 11 yards away, respectively.
The Lincoln defense had seen enough. The Golden Bears forced a punt at the end of the first half. Then in the second when a special teams miscue gave Leeds the ball at the Lincoln seven-yard line, the Golden Bears’ defense forced Leeds to attempt a 25-yard field goal which was no good.
“Very easily could have folded there, but that’s not us, that’s not these kids,” Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker said. “We’re going to fight tooth and claw and do what we do until those zeroes fall.”
What to know
—The goal-line stand must have inspired Lincoln’s offense because the Golden Bears drew a pass interference deep downfield on the first play. Lincoln quarterback Monty Weed made the most of it when he hit receiver Camare Hampton on a deep shot for a 67-yard touchdown. Weed and Hampton connected one more time in the fourth quarter, this time for a 35-yard gain that set up Mason Hills to convert a 32-yard field goal.
—Leeds’ Hunter responded with a 26-yard touchdown run with 2:21 remaining to remove any chance of an improbable comeback. Hunter finished the game with 17 carries for 117 rushing yards.
—Leeds defensive back C.J. Douglas proved he could do a little bit of everything Friday night. On offense, he carried the ball four times for 69 yards. He also hauled in one reception for 23 yards. He nearly scored on both of his kick returns, picking up 57 yards on his first attempt and 38 yards on his second. He also recorded at least one tackle for loss.
—Leeds defense ends Kavion Henderson and Chris Burge had a quiet night by their standards. Henderson, a four-star 2024 prospect, finished with five tackles and two sacks. Burge recorded four tackles, one sack and one pass deflection. Henderson and Burge also combined to force a Lincoln fumble with the two defensive ends hitting the Lincoln player at roughly the same time.
Who said
—Hood on Douglas: “He’s an incredible kid. He has such great pride in his performance and the performance of this team. He is a great leader for us. I’d say one of the top three or four kids that are captain material.”
—Hood on Latta: “I thought tonight he threw it really well. … I’m proud as heck of him because he manages our team and every game he makes a play that kinda saves our butt and he did that again tonight.”
—Zedaker on Leeds’ defense:“They are monsters, we had so many areas where we felt we had a good play and when a guy can whoop two of yours it is very hard."
—Zedaker on the play of Lincoln offensive tackles Dru Isbell and Jacob Obarr: “They knew the challenge, they knew all the accolades that kid (Henderson) has got and the other one (Burge) is really good too. And the game and the scheme that we did to try to get away from that helped too, but man couldn’t be any prouder. They are going to be better, I told them they are going to be better for having faced that kind of competition.”
Next up
—Leeds (9-0) will wrap up the regular season at home against Center Point on Friday night at 7. Lincoln (4-5) hosts Beauregard on Friday night in the Golden Bears’ final game of the season.