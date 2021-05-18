Leeds 26th Annual Creek Bank Festival draws record vendors and crowd (with photos)

LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 26th annual Creek Bank Festival on Saturday that drew record vendors and crowds at Leeds Memorial Park.
The day’s festivities included live music from Michael Jacobs, Erica Ryleigh, Miss Leeds Area Charity Bowden and The Wingnuts.Children’s activities abounded with hula hoop contests, balloon artists, face painting and a Moon Pie eating contest.
Almost 25 dog owners and their pups participated in the Creek Bark dog pageant. Meanwhile, over 125 vendors provided plenty of shopping opportunities with arts, crafts, handmade items and food along with other products and services.
“People hung out all day long this year for the stage entertainment. This is one of the best line-ups we’ve had at Creek Bank and our festival drew record numbers this year of vendors and attendees from all over the region,” Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandra McGuire said.
She added, "We had vendors travel from all over the southeast to participate this year."
In conjunction with the Creek Bank Festival, the 5th Annual Cruising the Creek Bank Car Show hosted by C & C Motor Company also drew record crowds with approximately 310 cars participating and $6,400 raised from the charity car show.
Creek Bank Festival T-shirts are still available in limited supply. Next year’s festival is already scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2022. Vendors can register to reserve their spaces for the next festival.
For more information about the Creek Bank Festival, please visit www.CreekBankFestival.com or email sandra@leedsareachamber.com.