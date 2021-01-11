LEE ANN CLARK: Seniors should apply for farmers market vouchers (column)

Individuals age 60 or older are encouraged to apply for a benefit administered by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority to provide coupons to low-income seniors.
Each qualifying senior who is approved will receive vouchers worth $30 that can be used to purchase eligible foods (fresh fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs) from farmers who grow them and are selling them directly to you at local farmers markets and roadside stands.
Vouchers can be redeemed at any state certified farmers market, farm-stand and U-pick operations.
To view a list by county, please visit http:/agi.alabama.gov/docs/fma/RedemptionSites. Don’t forget, the St. Clair County Farmers Market in Pell City is an approved market and will open later this year.
Eligibility is based on income. The recipient’s gross household income (income before taxes) must not exceed the following limits: $1,756 for a household of one; $2,371 for a household of two; $2,987 for a household of three; $3,604 for a household of four; $4,219 for a household of five; $4,835 for a household of six, $5,452.00 for a household of seven and $6,067.00 for a household of eight.
Seniors must reapply each year because vouchers expire every year, and they must be used in the year issued. Before applying, seniors should total up their monthly income for the household. Documentation is not required when applying.
Seniors must apply online by visiting http://fma.alabama.gov. If you do not have access to the internet, we can help. Please stop by the St. Clair County Extension Office, in the St. Clair County Courthouse (lower level) in Pell City, or contact us at 205-338-9416.
The application only takes a few minutes to complete and requires just a few details, such as name, address, phone number, last four of Social Security number, date of birth, number of people living in household and gross monthly income before taxes.
Completing an application does not guarantee receipt of Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits due to the fact that funds are limited. No person is “entitled” to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program checks.
Seniors are encouraged to apply soon. For more information about the program, please contact the Alabama Farmers Market Authority in Montgomery by calling their toll free number, 1-877-774-9519 or email fma@agi.alabama.gov.
Lee Ann Clark is the county Extension coordinator for St. Clair County.