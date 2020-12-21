LEE ANN CLARK: Merry Christmas from St. Clair County Extension Office

Well, it’s that time of year again, a time for friends, family and lots of good cheer!
During this holiday season, my thoughts turn gratefully to those who continue to support our efforts in the community.
With warm appreciation and gratitude, we, the St. Clair County Extension staff, would like to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year!
We already have lots of new and exciting programs scheduled for next year and look forward to continuing to serve you in 2021.
One of my favorite pastimes during the holidays is preparing food for my family and friends.
One of my favorite recipes is easy and involves just a few ingredients. Bear in mind this is rich and calorie dense. I remind myself our diet can include everything, just in moderation, especially something like this! I hope you and your family will enjoy it as much as I do! Merry Christmas!
Creamy Crock Pot Hot Chocolate
1.5 cups heavy whipping cream
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
6 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups milk chocolate chips (can also use half semi-sweet)
Stir together the whipping cream, milk, vanilla and chocolate chips in a 5-quart crock pot. If doubling, use a 6-7 quart slow cooker/crock pot. Cover and cook on low for two hours, stirring occasionally with whisk, until mixture is hot and chocolate chips are melted. Once it is heated through and chocolate is melted, switch the slow cooker to the warm setting. Stir again before serving. (If you have trouble getting the chocolate to melt, turn to high temporarily). Garnish individual cups of hot chocolate with whipped cream or marshmallows.
Note: I double this for a large party and use a 6.5-quart crock pot, which will fill it almost to the very top.
If you aren’t familiar with Cooperative Extension or perhaps only know us by our parts, like 4-H or the Master Gardener program, I challenge you to learn more about us and what we have to offer! Please visit us on the web at www.aces.edu/StClair or join our Facebook pages, St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office and St. Clair County, Alabama 4-H. Our office will be closed for the holidays Dec. 21-Jan. 1 so that we can spend time with our families.
Lee Ann Clark is the county Extension coordinator for St. Clair County.