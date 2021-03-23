Layfield strikes out seven in win against Crossville

The Ashville Bulldogs beat Crossville this past Saturday 4-2.
The win improved the Bulldogs to 9-6.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ashville scored two runs to take the lead. The winning run came on a groundout by Caleb Bailey.
Drew Layfield was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He gave up only one hit over three innings. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Bailey, Gavin Tyler, Layfield, Tyler Bradley, Casey Philips and Austin Hale each collected one hit to lead the Bulldogs. Ashville was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Dylan Harris had the most chances in the field with 11.
Phillips got the win for Ashville giving up five hits and two runs over four innings. He struck out two.