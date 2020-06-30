Laurie Funderburg named to fill one curriculum director slot by Pell City BOE

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education has hired one new curriculum director and would like to add another in the future.
In a called board meeting Tuesday morning that dealt mostly with personnel, Eden Elementary School Principal Laurie Funderburg was named the new curriculum director for kindergarten through sixth grade, effective July 1.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the school system will be splitting the duties of curriculum director between two positions.
“We are splitting it up primarily to have K-6 and 7-12,” Martin said. “Dr. Stover, right now at this point, is going to operate as 7-12.”
Dr. Leah Stover previously held the position as the system’s sole curriculum director before her promotion to assistant superintendent in December. Martin said Stover has continued to perform those duties since her promotion. He said she will also oversee some career tech classes.
“She's done a fabulous job in this whole transition,” Martin said,
He said the curriculum director normally handles student assessment and teacher training, and will be in charge of a refocusing on early literacy required by recent state legislation.
Martin said the second position will be filled after he is sure funding for it is available. “One of the worst things you can do is give somebody a position, and a year or two later, it's not funded,” Martin said.
A job listing by the school system lists the possible yearly salary for the position at somewhere between $90,160.90 and $101,034.10, based on years of relevant work experience.
Martin said Funderburg’s position is already funded by the previous curriculum director position.
In other matters, the board:
Approved the hiring of Lise Blackwell as a second-grade teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary, Matthew House as physical education teacher at Williams Intermediate, Kathy Blakey as health science teacher at Pell City High and Kristin Harrell as director of school improvement and federal programs;
Approved the reassignment of Melanie Cornelius from second-grade teacher at Iola Roberts to first-grade teacher at Iola Roberts;
Approved the resignation of Justin Kisor, physical education teacher at Williams;
Approved the transfers of Mary Allison Tner from speech language pathologist at Coosa Valley Elementary and Iola Roberts to speech language pathologist at Iola Roberts only, Darren Blakely from career tech teacher at Pell City High to ISS/career tech teacher at Williams, Gail Whepley from PE teacher at Iola Roberts to career tech teacher at Pell City High, and Laurie Funderberg from principal at Eden Elementary to curriculum director K-6;
Approved a contract with Kristin Hackney to provide instructional services for gifted students for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $35 an hour; and
Approved the 2020-21 Students Rights and Responsibilities/Code of Conduct.