Laura Wilkerson named Elementary Art Teacher of the Year

Margaret and Springville elementary schools art teacher Laura Wilkerson was recently named the Elementary Art Teacher of the Year by the Alabama Art Education Association.
The decision was announced during the association's 2020 virtual fall conference.
Wilkerson was presented a wooden plaque that included a hand-painted key given to all of the award winners during the conference. She said the recognition meant a lot to her.
“It is humbling, and I am honored and just awestruck to have even been nominated because there are so many wonderful teachers who have influenced my career and the decision to become an art teacher,” Wilkerson said.
Before teaching, Wilkerson worked in graphic design for several years. She has been teaching art at Margaret and Springville for four years, covering lessons on elements of art and principles of design.
Wilkerson said teaching art is something she has wanted to do since she was in high school.
“I have known that I wanted to be an art teacher since ninth grade,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson also runs her own art and photography business, where she sells paintings and offers professional photography services.
Those who are interested in her work can visit laurawilkerson.com or her Facebook page: Laura Wilkerson Art.