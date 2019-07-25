The Latitude 34 North Music Festival was held this past weekend in Odenville on Simpson Road with 12 different groups performing during the two-day event. The festival benefitted the St. Clair County High School Marching Band “Sound of the Saints” as they prepare to go to London to march in the New Year’s Day Parade. There were performances by The All-Star Band, SugarFace Band, Tiera, Brad Cornelius Band, Confederate Railroad, Don Conway and the R&R Blues Band, Cooter Brown, Spunk Monkees, David Johnsey, the Jake Gibson Band, Sweet Tea Trio, and Buck Wild.
You can contribute to this fundraising event by going to www.gofundme.com/f/send-the-st-clair-county-high-school-band-to-london
