Late heroics lift Ashville to 31-28 victory over St. Clair County

ASHVILLE – So far this year, the Ashville Bulldogs have worn orange jerseys at two of their three home games.
On both occasions, the Bulldogs won. The latest victory was Friday night as Ashville defeated St. Clair County 31-28. The winning points came via a 40-yard field goal by Adriane Hernandez as time expired.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said for Hernandez to make that kick was huge.
“He stepped up and made the play, and that’s what Ashville football is all about,” Monroe said.
There was plenty of drama late in this one.
After the home team took a seven-point lead in the final period, SCCHS’s Ryan Parker returned the ensuing kickoff 34 yards to the Ashville 46-yard line. Five plays later, Saints QB Josh Struggs scored on a 7-yard keeper to even the score at 28-all.
With 1:06 to go, Ashville responded by putting together a 10-play drive that started at the Bulldog 31 and ended at the Saint 21, where Hernandez drilled the game winner.
Luke Harris used a memorable and dominant performance to pace the Bulldogs. He gained 306 yards on 37 carries and scored three touchdowns.
“It was a great performance by Luke,” Monroe said. “He is a very capable runner and runs hard. He runs hard through contact.
“He’s a great player, and it was one of the best performances I have ever seen as a high school head football coach. But I have to give kudos to the offensive line, wide receivers and the other running backs for making this possible.”
As far as the orange jerseys, Monroe said if the guys wanted to wear them for the last two home games, that’s fine with him.
“I guess you could call them good luck,” Monroe said.
The Saints opened the scoring as Jackson Lindsey caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Struggs to make it 7-0.
The Bulldogs answered in the second quarter on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Harris to JJ McGinnis. Luke Harris added the two-point conversion to give Ashville the lead at 8-7.
Lindsey caught a second touchdown pass from Struggs, this one from 35 yards out, to put the Saints back on top at 14-8.
On the next play from scrimmage, Luke Harris scored on a 70-yard touchdown run to tie the game 14-all.
SCCHS took its third lead of the first half as Struggs reached pay dirt on a 4-yard keeper to make the halftime score 21-14.
After a scoreless third quarter, Ashville got a break on the second play of the fourth as Dylan Harris intercepted a pass in the St. Clair County end zone and returned it 51 yards to the Saint 49.
After a 15-yard penalty by the Saints was added on, Ashville had the football at the St. Clair 34. Three plays later, the Bulldogs tied the game at 21-all on a 32-yard scamper by Luke Harris.
A SCCHS punt gave the Bulldogs possession at their 40. Ashville drove 60 yards in 10 plays (all on the ground), with Luke Harris scoring his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run to make it 28-21 with 3:27 remaining.
Monroe said anytime you can beat a county rival, it’s big.
“I believe this is the first time Ashville and Odenville have played since 2009,” Monroe said. “It was great to renew the rivalry. It’s a huge win for our program and community. It’s an opportunity for us to earn some respect in the county.”
Ashville (2-4) has a bye week before traveling to Dora on Oct. 9 for a region contest.
The Saints (0-5) will host Moody (0-4) on Friday.