Laster Sundries on Main to host free ice cream event for those who shop local

SPRINGVILLE — Laster Sundries on Main has been serving the people of Springville for 97 years.
Now, in honor of the holiday season, the restaurant will be giving away free ice cream in an effort to support its fellow mom and pop shops.
Teddy Zane and Jennifer Miller are the owners of Sundries in Springville. The restaurant serves both New York style pizza and ice cream. According to Zane, the restaurant will be giving away free ice cream Thursday, Dec. 23. From 4 to 8 p.m. to those who shop at a mom and pop shop in Springville that same day.
“We just wanted to help other small mom and pop businesses in Springville before Christmas," Zane said. "We’re taking receipts from other businesses in exchange for free ice cream. So just bring us a receipt for an item purchased this Thursday from a participating small business and receive any free ice cream of your choice. We have a large list already on what’s happening in Springville.”
Some of the shops on the list include, but are not limited to, Silver Linings Boutique, Pinkhill Organics, Harrison Supply, Nichols Nook, Ol’ Post Office, Cloth on Main, Antique Mall and Main Street Italian Bistro.
While Zane and Miller are the sixth owners of the store, this will be a goodbye for the couple as they will be handing it over to new owners.
“Lasters has been open 97 years, serving ice cream all 97 years," Zane said. "We are saying goodbye to wonderful customers by giving our ice cream away one final time before we close and hand the business off to the new couple. We are extremely sad to be leaving, but welcome the new owners in.”
The ice cream and pizza shop is located in downtown Springville. Those who have questions can call the shop at (205) 452-2770 or visit its Facebook page: Laster Sundries on Main.