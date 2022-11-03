Last looks at Leeds' perfect regular season, Pell City's finish, the All-October Team ahead of playoffs

For the first time since the pandemic began, a sense of normalcy ruled over the football season this year. Hopefully, that will continue to be the case as three area teams begin postseason play this week.
Continue reading to learn more about our local playoff participants, Pell City’s strong finish and the best players I saw in October.
1. Leeding the Way
Consecutive playoff appearances: 3
Playoff record since 2019: 2-2
Deepest run since 2019: Second round (twice)
No. 2 Leeds (9-0) boasts one of the best defenses in the state, giving up only 9.6 points per game on average. That number gets even more impressive when you realize Leeds has only given up 13 points three times.
No opponent has scored more.
Co-starting quarterback Conner Nelson has been a revelation, especially on the ground, where he and running back Jeremiah Hunter have emerged as focal points of the offense.
Eventually, Leeds will need to air the ball out in the postseason to win, but the team has proven more than capable of passing efficiently when the time comes. Co-starting quarterback Jarod Latta completed 13 of 18 passes for 167 yards in the regular season finale on Oct. 21.
2. Moody Milestones
Consecutive playoff appearances: 1
Playoff record since 2019: N/A
Deepest run since 2019: N/A
Moody (9-1) is rewriting the record books everywhere you look under first-year coach Jake Ganus. This is especially true on offense, where the Blue Devils scored a school-record 440 points this season. The previous single-season scoring record was 379 points.
While the offense stole the spotlight, Moody’s defense dominated opponents down the stretch. After giving up 72 points in the first three weeks, Moody’s defense only gave up 68 total points in its final seven games. None of those opponents scored more than 14.
Moody hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2014. This also appears to be the school’s fourth-ever chance to host a first-round playoff game, with the last such opportunity coming in 2004.
3. Ragland Returns
Consecutive playoff appearances: 3
Playoff record since 2019: 2-2
Deepest run since 2019: Second round (twice)
The Purple Devils (6-4) played one of the season’s most thrilling games last year when they lost 76-60 to Decatur Heritage in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Points have been a bit harder to come this year, which should be expected with sophomore quarterbacks Drake Kay and Antwan Byers playing as first-year starters.
Ragland’s defense hit its stride down the stretch, giving up only 21 points in four straight games before No. 6 Spring Garden scored 47 in the regular-season finale on Oct. 21.
The Purple Devils went 3-1 at home this season which bodes well for the upcoming home game against Marion County (7-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.
4. Pell City’s strong finish
The Panther’s dropped their first six games by an average of 35.2 points this season, but as predicted last month, they started to turn things around in October. In the last month, Pell City lost by 6, 12 and 24 points before finally winning their first game of the season, 70-40, against Springville on Friday night.
The Panthers probably played one of the toughest schedules in the state outside of 7A football. Pell City played four teams ranked inside the top eight in either Class 5A or Class 6A. Five of those opponents won at least eight games and have home playoff games this week, while two others are on the road.
Pell City’s second year under Steve Mask is bound to get better, especially if quarterback Caleb Groce continues to improve on the field and as a leader. Mask, Groce and other players all praised the leadership Groce demonstrated during the final week of the season.
“Caleb has been taking a lot of leadership, he’s been holding people accountable,” Pell City senior Carlos Herring said. “He’s the quarterback, that is what he’s supposed to do.”
Mask said he thought the one positive from missing the playoffs was that the Panthers could end the season on a high-note. Several minutes later, Groce started his postgame interview with this response, unaware of what his coach had said.
“(The win is) great,” Groce said. “We get momentum going into next year.”
5. All-October Team
I watched the following local schools last month: Leeds (twice), Moody, Pell City (twice) and Springville.
My other responsibilities make it tough to watch the offensive line, tight ends or defensive players enough to elevate one performance over another. So with that out of the way, I want to spotlight the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver I saw in October, in addition to three other deserving players.
QB Caleb Groce (Pell City)
Against Springville:
8 of 18 passing for 245 yards, TD
12 carries for 159 yards and 3 TDs
Groce was so effective on the ground as a runner that it sometimes felt as if the Panthers were wasting plays attempting to pass. Seven of his attempts went for at least 10 yards, and three of his rushes gained 28-plus yards.
Groce spent most of the night showing off his deep ball. It didn’t always hit, but he proved that he more than has the arm required to make teams pay downfield. I can only imagine how good he will look next fall with a full season under his belt as the unquestioned starter.
RB Mahlon Alverson (Springville)
Against Pell City:
29 carries for 201 yards and 5 TDS
2 receptions for 23 yards
Alverson was so tough. The Tigers held a 34-25 lead at the half largely because he rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries.
Oh, and Alverson had three go-to-goal rushes in the game. He scored on all three attempts. Any coach would take that.
WR Davion Dozier (Moody)
Against Leeds:
6 receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
This was far from Dozier’s best performance. He dropped at least one score he should have gotten, but the Arkansas commitment rebounded to haul in an even tougher touchdown catch on the next play when Moody faced fourth-and-11.
Then he caught what should have been the equalizing score with 2:05 to play. In the big moments, Dozier delivers time after time.
DB Carlos Herring (Pell City)
Against Springville:
2 kickoff return TDs
1 carry for 31 yards, TD
2 receptions for 57 yards, TD
Returned 1 interception 29 yards
(At least) 1 pass breakup
Herring sparked Pell City’s comeback by running the second half’s opening kickoff back. Perhaps the most special thing about high school football is that talented players can almost always find a way to make an impact.
That’s what Herring did in every phase. For my money’s worth, his best play was still his 48-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. On the play, Herring had to turn around and make the catch through the arms of one of the two safeties that were chasing him down. That he did so without breaking stride just outside the end zone makes it even more impressive.
DEs Kavion Henderson and Chris Burge (Leeds)
Against Moody:
Henderson:
(At least) 4 sacks
Unofficial fifth sack when he forced the Moody quarterback to dive on a loose ball on fourth down.
(At least) 3 quarterback hurries
Burge:
(At least) 3 tackles for loss all on the quarterback
(At least) 2 quarterback hurries
(At least) two other tackles
I broke my rules again. There’s no way I could pick one guy over the other, and it’s clear they each set up the other one.
Moody quarterback Cole McCarty usually does a great job of extending plays without taking the sack. That wasn’t the case against Leeds, and that’s a credit to these two guys. Sometimes the only thing that stopped one of them from getting the sack was the fact that the other guy beat him there.
DB CJ Douglas (Leeds)
Against Moody:
At least three passbreakups.
At least one touchdown-saving tackle.
On the first play in the second half, the Blue Devils sent a receiver deep then he spun around and came back. A less athletic defensive back would have given up a touchdown on that play. Douglas managed to not only deny the score, but he also broke up the pass.