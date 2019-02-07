TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- The last pre-cast arch has been placed for Talladega Superspeedway’s new Turn 3 oversized vehicle tunnel, according to a press release.
Crews have started sealing around each arch placement for protection and weatherproofing, while concrete walls are also going up for the infield entry and exit access. Oxford’s Taylor Corporation, which is spearheading the tunnel construction effort, is right on schedule.
The oversized vehicle tunnel, which is scheduled for completion in time for the track’s April 26-28 spring motorsports tripleheader weekend featuring the GEICO 500, MoneyLion 300 and General Tire 200, is the initial part of the approximately $50 million “Transformation”infield project that is part of International Speedway Corporation’s (Talladega’s parent company) long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes.
The new two-lane tunnel will be capable of allowing vehicles as large as race team haulers and fans’ recreational vehicles to enter and exit the track simultaneously with ease. It will be open 24 hours during event weekends.
Construction efforts also continue for the spring opening of the new 69-spot Finish Line Premium RV area (just past the start-finish line and includes full hookups). The speedway will also offer new infield shower trailers in April.
The culmination of “Transformation” will occur this October and will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR with a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield.
Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.