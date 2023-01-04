Landfill fire continues to burn near Moody

St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon said he believes the private environmental landfill near Moody is the state’s, or the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s, responsibility, but the commission may tackle the problem itself if ADEM will release the commission from all liability.
“ADEM has dodged this long enough,” Batemon said. “My opinion is that it is a state problem.”
ADEM officials claim it did not have oversight authority over the environmental landfill.
“The site was being used for the disposal of vegetative matter (leaves, limbs, trees, shrubs and similar materials),” the agency stated in a release last week. “That use is not a regulated activity (unlike the disposal of household wastes, which is regulated) and is not subject to state regulatory oversight or permits.”
Batemon said the County Commission also does not have any authority to monitor or regulate any landfill, because Alabama is a Dillon Rule state.
“Counties are created by the state,” Batemon said. “We don’t have home rule.”
He said St. Clair County can’t pass ordinances prohibiting or regulating landfills unless state legislation is passed granting or requiring that authority.
Batemon said, in accordance with the Dillon Rule, the St. Clair County Commission can only exercise powers expressly granted by state legislators, and as far as he knows, the county commission does not have any granted authority to regulate or monitor landfills.
He said ADEM now wants the county commission to be the lead agency.
“If so, we want total release of liability from ADEM,” Batemon said.
He said before the county commission would consider taking the lead to remedy the underground landfill fire, tests need to be performed on the air and water which could have been exposed by the fire and water runoff from the site.
The property is in the unincorporated area of St. Clair County, between Moody and Trussville.
“I want it tested first, the air quality and water runoff,” Batemon said Saturday, adding that there is a tributary of the Little Cahaba adjacent to the property.
ADEM officials said the landfill is not its responsibility, even though that state agency has inspected the property where Environmental Landfill Inc., operates several times during the past nine years.
“ADEM, along with the Alabama Forestry Commission, is assisting the St. Clair County Commission, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and the Moody Fire Department in an advisory capacity,” stated an ADEM release from ADEM Director Lance LeFleur.
The release was received by the St. Clair Times Friday. “The County Commission has primary responsibility for dealing with the fire, and ADEM has connected the commission with private companies that have expertise in dealing with underground fires,” the release stated.
Batemon said one of his main concerns is that the underground fire has possibly reached into an old abandoned underground coal mine.
“While there are rumors that an underground coal seam is burning or contributing to the fire, ADEM has no evidence of that and no reason to believe that is the case,” stated the ADEM release.
The St. Clair County Commission announced a special called meeting for Tuesday morning. Batemon said an executive session is on the agenda, not to discuss a possible lawsuit the commission is considering, but to discuss the possible litigation against the county.
The fire has been burning at the site for more than one month. The Moody Fire Department was one of the first responders to the blaze, and continues to monitor the situation.
“Extinguishing the fire will be difficult because it is burning mostly underground, where water cannot reach it,” LeFleur said. “It also poses extreme hazards to firefighters due to the risks of cave-ins and flare-ups. Plus the volume of vegetative matter that has been disposed of at the site over the years means there’s an abundance of fuel for the fire. That’s why engaging parties with knowledge and experience in fighting these types of fires, from both an effectiveness and safety standpoint, is critical.”
Batemon said he was told that there are federal and/or state funds available to help extinguish the underground fire.
“Once the fire is out, ADEM will take appropriate enforcement actions against the private operator of the site. Such actions could involve air quality impacts and opening burning violations,” the ADEM release stated.
Officials are now focusing on dousing the fire.
“Even though ADEM does not have primary responsibility for the fire, the Department is working with all the local and state parties involved,” LeFleur said. “The smoke from this fire is rightly concerning for residents in and around Moody, St. Clair County and even neighboring Jefferson County. We take those concerns and the health and well-being of residents very seriously.
“The most important thing now is to figure out how to extinguish the fire. ADEM will continue to consult with St. Clair officials and provide them with whatever assistance we can to accomplish that goal.”
Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire.
The St. Clair Times contacted Environmental Landfill Inc., regarding this and other stories, but a representative who answered the phone said they could not comment on the matter at this time.