Land Most Outstanding Wrestler

Moody High School sophomore Cory Land is a “three-timer,” and is on an amazing road to becoming a five-time state Class 1A-5A champion wrestler, after winning the 120-pound division of the 2020 AHSAA State Wrestling Championship.
“Cory is a very driven individual who focuses more on being the best than on winning and losing,” said Moody High School Wrestling Coach Greg Jefcoat. “He has a wonderful work ethic, and he always trains with a purpose.”
And that purpose is winning.
In fact, Land was undefeated on the mat this entire season, pinning a 56-0 season record.
Those wins didn’t come free.
Land puts in a lot of work in perfecting his wrestling techniques and improving himself as a wrestler.
“Wrestling is my life. I have trained five, six times a week, every week, for the past five years,”
Land said, adding, “I’ve always hated losing.”
He started wrestling when he was in the fifth-grade.
Land said he had always wanted to play football, but his older brother, Michael, started playing basketball, but he didn’t make the team.
That’s when Michael turned to wrestling, and Land began learning about wrestling competition.
“We would wrestle in the living room floor for hours,” Land said. “We still wrestle each other.”
Land’s brother, who is now 20, was a two-time high school state wrestler before earning a wrestling scholarship to Newberry College in South Carolina.
“I want to wrestle in college,” Land said of his long-range goal.
Not only did Land close out a 56-0 season with an 18-3 technical fall over Satsuma’s William Walker in the Class 1A/5A Championship match, the Moody wrestler was also selected as the “Most Valuable Wrestler” at the state tournament held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Land also credited his coach.
“He is a really good coach,” Land said. “He helps everybody, and he knows what he’s talking about.”
Land said he expects to do well on the wrestling mat because he trains so much, even in the off season, at IronClad Wrestling in Birmingham.
“I kind of controlled every match this year,” he said. “People do expect me to win, so it does put a lot of pressure on me.”
Land said he enjoys wrestling because it is more personal.
“It’s just you against someone else,” he said. “If you lose, you can’t blame anyone else.”
As for Land, he just wants to keep wrestling, training and keeping the winning streak going.
“I do plan to keep it going,” he said.