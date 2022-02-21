Land claims fifth straight state wrestling title, Ashville finishes third overall

HUNTSVILLE — Moody’s Corey Land has secured his fifth straight state wrestling title within the Class 5A-6A division. Land has joined an elite group of just 10 other wrestlers in AHSAA history to match that accomplishment.
Land won his 207th match in a row and completed an undefeated season at 56-0 by pinning Homewood’s Joe Galvan in 44 seconds in the AHSAA state wrestling tournament for the Class 5A-6A 138-pound championship.
Land holds the second longest win streak in AHSAA wrestling history. Moody’s team finished seventh as a team in 5A-6A.
Also taking home state accolades in the Times’ coverage area was the Ashville Bulldogs in the 1A-4A division. As defending state champs, the Bulldogs finished third overall with 69 points. Dylan Harris, Mason Wilson and Layden Olson all took second place for their respective weight classes.
Weaver took home first place for the 1A-4A state championship while Mortimer Jordan took the title in the 5A-6A division.
CLASS 1A/4A TEAM SCORING (TOP 10)
Weaver 82; Ohatchee 81; Ashville 69; Deshler 54; Montevallo 48; Cleburne County 47; Bayshore Christian 45; Dora 45; New Hope 41; Montgomery Catholic 39.
CLASS 1A/4A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Zeke Dernlan (33-3), Fr., Bayshore Christian def. Adrian Waugh, New Hope (21-6), So., Dec. 12-7
113 Pounds: Gavin Kilgore , White Plains (19-2), So. def. Shamar Heard, Cleburne County (39-3), Jr., Dec. 9-5
120 Pounds: Logan Hartson, Saint James (41-3), So. def. Austen Mayfield, Cleburne County (46-8), Fr., Dec. 6-3
126 Pounds: Marcus Wright, Westminster Christian (17-1), Jr. vs. Gavin Monk, Montevallo (55-3), Jr., Dec. TB-1 10-6
132 Pounds: Jack Von Eschenbach, St. John Paul II Catholic (53-4), So. def. Joseph Rodriguez, Montgomery Catholic (18-5), Jr., Dec. 7-1
138 Pounds: David Herrick, Cherokee County (32-10), So. def. Tyler Ebner, Ashville (34-10), Fr., Dec. 2-0
145 Pounds: River Scruggs, American Christian (34-2), Sr. def. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee (21-4), Sr., Dec. 7-2
152 Pounds: Brendan Steder, Westminster Christian (22-7), Sr. def. Matthew King, Ohatchee (24-3), Jr., Dec. 7-6
160 Pounds: Joshua Johannson, Weaver (28-0) pinned Shawn Sponsler, Montgomery Catholic (22-7), Sr., FALL 2:48
170 Pounds: Jonathan Foster, Dora (45-9), Jr. pinned Devon Jeffreys, Deshler (22-6), Jr., FALL 2:38
182 Pounds: Devin Anderson, Weaver (46-0), Sr. pinned Dylan Harris, Ashville (34-4), Sr., FALL 3:59
195 Pounds: Mason Ellis, Madison County (28-2), So. def. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee (32-3), Sr., DEC 4-3
220 Pounds: Ethan Thrash, Ohatchee (19-3), Sr. def. Layden Olson, Ashville (38-8), Jr., DEC 7-5
285 Pounds: Carson Hall, Ranburne (44-1), Jr. pinned Mason Wilson, Ashville (41-4), Jr., FALL 3:07
CLASS 5A/6A TEAM SCORING (TOP 10)
Mortimer Jordan 125.5; Arab 119; McAdory 112.5; Gardendale 88; Homewood 87; Jasper 85; Moody 83; Scottsboro 59.5; Fort Payne 58; Mountain Brook 56.5.
CLASS 5A/6A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Caleb Wright, Mortimer Jordan (49-6), So. def. Preston Jones, Alexandria (50-2), So., Dec. 4-3
113 Pounds: Brodie Christmas, Mortimer Jordan (49-4), So. dec. John Duncan, Pike Road (41-4), So., Fall: 6:00.
120 Pounds: Will Anderson of Athens (32-1), Fr.(30-6), So. dec. John Stewart, Scottsboro (36-54), 8th, Dec. 6-2
126 Pounds: Hudson Waldrop, McAdory (88-4), Jr. def. Clinton Stewart, Scottsboro (41-2), Sr., Dec. TB-1 5-2
132 Pounds: Daishon Powe, Gardendale (50-0), So. def. Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle (30-7), So., Dec. 10-6
138 Pounds: Cory Land, Moody (56-0), Sr. pinned Joe Galvan, Homewood (37-15), Sr., Fall 0:45
145 Pounds: Bryce Wanagat, Pelham (38-6), Sr. def. Brady Campbell, Opelika (41-3), Fr., Dec. 5-4
152 Pounds: Jaden New, Alexandria (57-0), Sr. def. Cole Sykes, Shelby County (71-2), So., Dec. 12-5
160 Pounds: Melton Powe, Gardendale (40-1), Sr. def. Oliver Howard, Decatur (30-3), So., Dec. 5-2
170 Pounds: Aiden Knight, McAdory (80-3), Jr. def. John McDonald, Moody (47-9), Sr., Dec. 9-3
182 Pounds: Caleb Roe, Arab (54-3), Sr. def. Kennedy Wyatt, Gardendale (52-3), Sr., Dec. 7-6
195 Pounds: Cole Carter of Jasper (66-2), So. def. Jack Pritchard, Opelika (42-5), Sr., Dec. 8-2
220 Pounds: William Caneer, Buckhorn (39-0), Jr. pinned Lake Gurley, Mortimer Jordan (51-8), Sr., FALL 0:24
285 Pounds: Jayden Joseph, Northridge (42-2), Sr. def. Jerrod Harden, Southside-Gadsden (40-6), Jr., Dec. SV-1 3-1