PELL CITY — The Logan Martin Charity Foundation presented donations Friday to local charities and organizations with money raised from the Ninth Annual LakeFest & Boat Show held at Pell City Lakeside Park in May.
“It was a record-breaking year for us,” said Justin Hogeland, one of the organizers for the annual event. “According to our counters, we had 21,000 people to come through. Attendance was up 7,000.”
And more importantly, the event helped raise $31,000, which allowed the group to award numerous grants to local organizations and nonprofits.
Organizations to receive grants from the Logan Martin Charity Foundation this year included the Pell City Police Foundation, $2,000; Pell City Fire Department, $2,000; Pell City High School Basketball Boosters, $1,000; St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program, $500; Odena Baptist Church, $1,000; Victory Christian School Volleyball program $1,500; Chapel in the Pines, $500; Pell City Boys and Girls Club, $500; Alabama State Troopers Association, Birmingham Post, $500; Sylacauga Soccer Booster Club, $1,000; First Baptist Church of Pell City, $1,000; Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind, $500; Alabama Childhood Food Solutions, $500; Community First, $6,000; and the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association, $500.
Each year, the list of recipients changes, although some of the organizations remain on the list each year.
“We’re always looking for different nonprofits with needs,” Hogeland said.
For some of the smaller organizations and nonprofits, a $500 donation can be a tremendous boost, he said.
A large portion of this year’s proceeds is going toward improvements to Pell City Lakeside Park, where LakeFest is held each year, according to Hogeland.
“We will be meeting with the city within the next two-three weeks to discuss upgrades at the park,” he said.
In the past, proceeds from LakeFest helped fund the construction of new boat slips at Lakeside Park.
Hogeland said money raised each year is all sponsor-generated.
LakeFest is always free and open to the public.
Hogeland thanked America’s First Federal Credit Union for its unwavering support as the main event sponsor for the past nine years.
Hogeland said organizers were pleased with this year’s LakeFest.
“It was just an all-around good event,” he said.