Lady Purple Devils fall to West End, come out on top of Jacksonville and Faith Christian

The Ragland Lady Purple Devils (8-6) struggled in their first game of 2021, but bounced back quickly to claim victories over Jacksonville Christian Academy (JCA) and Faith Christian last week to improve to 5-1 in area play.
West End 40, Ragland 39
Their first game of 2021 saw the Lady Purple Devils lose to West End 40-39 in a game that remained close from beginning to end.
Trailing 31-26 headed into the fourth quarter, Ragland outscored West End 13-9 in the final eight minutes of the loss on Jan. 5.
Cadence Buchanan led Ragland with 14 points. Campbell Adams added six points while Nya Brewster totaled five. Baleigh Hines, Rylee Mickler and Jewel Ferguson all scored four each, while Aubrey Ball had two.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said his team struggled to find its rhythm coming off of Christmas break.
Ragland 66, JCA 46
Ragland picked up a huge area win in the 66-46 win over JCA on Jan. 7. The Lady Purple Devils actually trailed throughout the first half (16-10 after one quarter and 27-26 at halftime), but a 25-8 run in the fourth quarter sealed the 20-point win.
Adams had the hot hand for Ragland as she finished with 23 points. Buchanan was close behind with 21. Hines added seven while Mickler and Ferguson scored six each. Brewster had three.
“Our defense really drove us tonight,” Merritt said. “Not only did it help us slow them down, it also led to much of our success on offense.”
Ragland 50, Faith 33
The Lady Purple Devils moved one step closer to an area title when they defeated Faith Christian 50-33 on Friday.
Ragland set the tone early when the team jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Buchanan led all scorers with 17 points. Adams and Ball poured in 12 each while Ferguson chipped in five. Mickler totaled four.
Merritt said the girls did a great job of establishing their intensity early in the game.