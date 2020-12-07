Lady Purple Devils fall to Ranburne

The Ragland Lady Purple Devils fell to 1-3 with a 58-13 loss to the Ranburne Lady Bulldogs last week.
Ranburne took charge out of the gate and led 20-1 after one quarter. By halftime, the margin was 36-8.
Campbell Adams led Ragland with four points. Cadence Buchanan netted three, while Rylee Mickler, Shelby Spanyer and Jewell Ferguson had two apiece.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said Ranburne is a good team that did a lot of things right against the Lady Purple Devils.
“We will use this game as a learning opportunity as we get ready for area play this week,” Merritt said.