Lady Panthers walk away with 54-45 win over Springville

The Pell City Panthers put up a tough fight against the Springville Tigers to walk away with the 54-45 win and improve to a 17-7 record.
Both teams went into half-time at a close 23-18 score, with Pell City in the lead. While a tight matchup, the Panthers held onto the lead to walk away with the win.
Tori Winslett led her team offensively, contributing 20 total points for the Panthers. Kyla Torok also netted 10 points for her team.
Meanwhile, Springville’s Abbie Talton led the Tigers with 17 points, along with Bella Bullington who scored 10 points.
The Tigers will host Leeds High School on Tuesday, Jan. 19, followed by Briarwood Christian on Thursday, Jan. 21.