Kurt Nassif talks about running a business in a small town

STEELE – Kurt Nassif, owner of J&K Tires, spoke at the St. Clair County Mayor’s Breakfast last week about running a business in a small St. Clair County town.
“For 25 years, I’ve been in this awesome town of Steele,” Nassif told those at the breakfast.
He said his wife’s family lived in Steele when his family moved from California to Steele in 1997, “with a hope and a dream.”
“I didn’t intend to open a business,” Nassif said. He said his experience was in auto parts, not the tire industry.
When he and his father-in-law started the small business, Nassif said he was the “Oil Tire Guy.”
He said he worked hard to get people to walk through the doors of their business.
“It was easy to get people into the store,” he said. “The big deal was getting them to come back.
“It was all about service,” Nassif said.
Service is the number one reason the business is still open today, 25 years later, he said.
“It took a while to get it going,” Nassif said.
It was apparent that Nassif and J&K Tires have a good reputation in Steele and in the county.
“He’s a very good citizen in the community,” said Steele Councilwoman Nancy Miller-Borg, adding that Nassif and his business make many donations to local schools and non-profits.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Copeland said J&K Tires services their patrol cars cheaper than other places.
“We appreciate what you do for St. Clair County,” Copeland told Nassif at the breakfast.
Nassif said J&K Tires does general vehicle maintenance, besides selling and installing tires.
He said J&K Tires is not the cheapest, but the store is not the most expensive either.
The breakfast was well attended, with mostly mayors and council members attending.
Mayors and council members each highlighted the big event or news in each of their cities.
“We gave all our employees a good raise this year,” said Moody Mayor Joe Lee, adding that the construction of a new $50 million high school is under way.
Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella said his city is hosting a Bicentennial Celebration Nov. 5 to celebrate its 200th birthday.
The celebration is Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m. on the square.
“It’s not only Ashville’s story, but St. Clair County’s story, too,” Mostella said, welcoming everyone to attend the event.
Odenville Mayor Rodney “Buck” Christian said his city is hosting the fourth annual Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event includes an auction, food trucks, vendors and door prizes.
Argo Councilwoman Ann Brown said her town is hosting a festival Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. for children.
“Everything is free,” she said.
Brown said the city received a grant to hold the event.
Springville Councilwoman Katrina Hennings said her city was also able to give employees a pay raise, and Springville is celebrating its 150th year birthday.