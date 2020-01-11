Kudzu will present concert of rock ‘n’ roll favorites Wednesday at Pell City Library

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Public Library will welcome Kudzu on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at noon for a concert of classic rock favorites.
The band is set to play rock covers from the ’50s, ’60s and more, according to a press release from the library. The concert will be free.
“Their music is rooted in rhythm and blues, rock, country, punk and gospel,” the release says. “The extensive list of cover songs in their repertoire will make for a playlist sure to please just about everyone that loves rock ‘n’ roll.”
The event is part of the library’s ongoing Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series. Light refreshments will be served.
The library also encourages attendees to sign up for its Winter Reading Challenges. This is a new program that offers participants of all ages an opportunity to read for the chance to earn prizes. Those interested can also visit www.pellcitylibrary.com for more details or to register for the program.